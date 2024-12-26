Home>Business>Companies

JAL Experiencing Cyberattack on Its System, Possible Impact on Domestic, International Flight Operations

10:13 JST, December 26, 2024

Japan Airlines announced Thursday that it has been hit by a cyberattack on its network equipment. The company said that both domestic and international flights are expected to be affected.

The cyberattack began around 7:24 a.m. on the day, causing system malfunctions.

