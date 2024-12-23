Honda, Nissan Agree to Discuss Merger, Signaling Massive Industry Shift

Reuters

Makoto Uchida, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Corporation and Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda, hold a joint press conference on their merger talks, in Tokyo on Monday.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda and Nissan agreed to explore a merger and set up a joint holding company, they said on Monday, which would create the world’s third-largest automaker and signals a massive shift in an industry under tremendous upheaval.

The two companies would aim for combined sales of 30 trillion yen and operating profit of more than 3 trillion yen through the potential merger, they said in a statement.

They aimed to wrap up talks around June 2025 and then set up a holding company by August 2026, at which time both companies’ shares would be delisted.