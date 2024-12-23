Honda, Nissan Agree to Discuss Merger, Signaling Massive Industry Shift
17:37 JST, December 23, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda and Nissan agreed to explore a merger and set up a joint holding company, they said on Monday, which would create the world’s third-largest automaker and signals a massive shift in an industry under tremendous upheaval.
The two companies would aim for combined sales of 30 trillion yen and operating profit of more than 3 trillion yen through the potential merger, they said in a statement.
They aimed to wrap up talks around June 2025 and then set up a holding company by August 2026, at which time both companies’ shares would be delisted.
