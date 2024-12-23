Home>Business>Companies

1st JR Tokai President Hiroshi Suda Dies at 93

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hiroshi Suda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:20 JST, December 23, 2024

Hiroshi Suda, the first president of Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), died at 93 on Dec. 13.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING