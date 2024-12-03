Ippudo Ramen Restaurant to Offer Low-Sodium Ramen for Tasting with ‘Salty’ Spoon Developed by Kirin HD
17:44 JST, December 3, 2024
Chikaranomoto Holdings Co., which operates the Ippudo ramen restaurants, will sell a limited quantity of low-sodium ramen for tasting with a salt-simulating spoon developed by Kirin Holdings Co.
The product, which contains 30% less salt than the Shiromaru classic served at Ippudo, will be offered at the Ippudo Hamamatsucho Stand in Minato Ward, Tokyo, for 1,000 yen per bowl on Dec.13, 14, 21 and 22.
When the saltiness of ramen is reduced, it is difficult to taste the umami flavor and feel satisfied with the product. When tasted with an “Electric Salt Spoon,” developed by Kirin HD to use a weak electric current to amplify the salty taste and umami flavor, the low-sodium ramen can be enjoyed without worrying about having a high salt intake, according to the person in charge.
Reservations are required and can be made at https://ippudo-kirin2412.peatix.com from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Major Carmakers to Review Production Bases After Trump Win; Mexico Manufactured Vehicles Could be Hit by Tariffs
-
Japanese Companies Sprucing Up Employee Dorms to Attract New Workers, Keep Young Ones They Have
-
Japan’s Economy Expands Annualised 0.9％ in Q3 on Tepid Capex
-
BOJ Policy Normalization to Support Long-Term Growth: Ueda
-
Draft of Japan Govt Economic Plan Stipulates Support for AI, Semiconductor Sectors; Increased Household Benefits, Improved Disaster Shelters also eyed
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Neko Pitcher