Ippudo Ramen Restaurant to Offer Low-Sodium Ramen for Tasting with ‘Salty’ Spoon Developed by Kirin HD

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ippudo’s limited-sale low-sodium ramen and a salt-simulating spoon developed by Kirin HD

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co., which operates the Ippudo ramen restaurants, will sell a limited quantity of low-sodium ramen for tasting with a salt-simulating spoon developed by Kirin Holdings Co.

The product, which contains 30% less salt than the Shiromaru classic served at Ippudo, will be offered at the Ippudo Hamamatsucho Stand in Minato Ward, Tokyo, for 1,000 yen per bowl on Dec.13, 14, 21 and 22.

When the saltiness of ramen is reduced, it is difficult to taste the umami flavor and feel satisfied with the product. When tasted with an “Electric Salt Spoon,” developed by Kirin HD to use a weak electric current to amplify the salty taste and umami flavor, the low-sodium ramen can be enjoyed without worrying about having a high salt intake, according to the person in charge.

Reservations are required and can be made at https://ippudo-kirin2412.peatix.com from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.