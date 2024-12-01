Expectations High for Freight-Only Shinkansen Trains; Some Players Express Concerns

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A JR worker carries a box in front of a Shinkansen train used for cargo transportation via the Hokkaido-Tohoku Shinkansen line at JR Tokyo Station in Tokyo.

Hopes are high for freight-only Shinkansen trains, which are being considered for introduction by East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), both as a means of expanding the transportation of goods and as a new source of revenue for the high-speed transportation service.

However, many issues related to railway facilities and operations still need to be resolved, delaying the realization of the freight-only trains.

Although the hurdles remain high, a growing labor shortage in the logistics industry is raising expectations for cargo-only trains.

Subhead: Attractive prospect

JR East President Yoichi Kise expressed his ambition to commercialize the high-speed transportation of goods using dedicated freight trains at a press conference. “If freight-only bullet trains are going to play a role in logistics, we’re going to consider developing them,” he said.

JR East is considering placing freight-only cars at the front of the train or making all the cars dedicated to carrying freight.

JR railway companies are already using unoccupied spaces on Shinkansen trains to transport goods, but the amount is limited.

Introducing freight-only trains will increase the amount of cargo transported and improve loading and unloading efficiency. The strengths of the service are its speed, which rivals air transport, and its minute-by-minute punctuality. JR East aims to handle a total of ¥10 billion of freight transportation in the future, it said.

Yasuyuki Watanuki, president of Hokkaido Railway Co. (JR Hokkaido), which is connected to JR East by the Hokkaido-Tohoku Shinkansen line, said the idea of a cargo-only bullet train is attractive.

If a bullet train could transport agricultural and seafood products from Hokkaido to the Tokyo metropolitan area, the benefits would be great.

Varying degrees of enthusiasm

Enthusiasm for the introduction of a freight-only bullet train varies between railway companies.

The Tokaido Shinkansen line of Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) currently has a very tight timetable, leaving little room for dedicated freight trains to be introduced.

All Tokaido Shinkansen trains are operated at a high frequency with a maximum speed of 285 kph. Introducing Shinkansen freight trains, which can be slowed down by heavy loads of cargo, could affect the overall timetable.

It is important to improve not just the train but also stations and other facilities to improve the efficiency with which cargo is unloaded.

“There is no demand more certain than passengers,” a JR Tokai official said.

Japan Freight Railway Co. (JR Freight) has expressed concerns about cargo-only Shinkansen services.

JR Freight was established when Japanese National Railways was privatized. Its current revenue is less than 10% of JR East’s revenue.

If the scramble for cargo transportation becomes fierce, JR Freight President Shin Inukai said, “There is a fear that the demand for logistics will shift to Shinkansen trains.”

Responding to manpower shortages

While there are still issues to be addressed, the introduction of freight-only bullet trains continues to attract attention against the backdrop of the difficulties plaguing the logistics industry.

The industry faces a serious labor shortage due to the so-called “2024 logistics problem,” in which overtime regulations for truck drivers have been tightened, affecting cargo transportation capacity. The government plans to double the amount of freight transported by rail over approximately the next 10 years.

A study group at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry proposed the idea of developing a cargo-only bullet train because only about 30% of space on JR Freight’s trains is available for extra cargo.

“Logistics will change completely if Shinkansen can transport cargo at high frequency,” a senior official of the ministry said.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. has estimated the potential demand for freight delivered via Shinkansen trains throughout Japan to be about 900 tons per day. The firm expressed the view that the service would be a viable business.

“The key to success is whether the railway company can acquire enough cargo that makes the most of the characteristics of the Shinkansen to cover the development costs of the dedicated vehicles,” said Kazuyuki Kobayashi of Nomura Research Institute.