Generative AI System Assists Foreign Visitors to Japan at Haneda Airport; Tourists Can Interact with System Using English, Chinese
13:44 JST, November 13, 2024
Yamato Holdings Co. and others on Tuesday began an experiment using generative artificial intelligence to provide sightseeing information for foreign visitors at Haneda Airport.
A large display with a dog character has been installed at an airport baggage counter operated by Yamato Transport. Visitors are able to speak to the dog in English or Chinese, and it will reply using a voice.
The counter receives about 500 foreign visitors every day, and employees sometimes find it difficult when they receive requests for information such as directions. The AI used by the system can provide details on airport facilities, train stations and tourist attractions. In the future, there are plans to develop a system that can provide customer services such as assistance to create delivery slips.
The experiment is set to continue until Dec. 8.
