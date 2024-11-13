Nvidia and SoftBank Pilot World’s First AI and 5G Telecom Network
13:14 JST, November 13, 2024
TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Leading chipmaker Nvidia and SoftBank Corp, the telecommunications arm of SoftBank Group, have piloted the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G telecoms network, the two companies said on Wednesday.
The network can run AI and 5G workloads concurrently, a process known as an artificial intelligence radio access network (AI-RAN), the companies said.
Applications for the network include autonomous vehicle remote support and robotics control.
“Every other telco will have to follow this new wave,” SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said at an AI event where he was speaking alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Huang said SoftBank was the first to receive its new Blackwell chip designs, which it is incorporating into the AI supercomputer it is developing to create its own generative AI model.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
-
Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
-
Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
-
Call Centers Using AI to Address Customer Harassment: NTT and Fujitsu Develop Programs to Improve Employee Interactions, Reduce Turnover
-
Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views