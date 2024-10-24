Event to Promote Whale Meat Products Held at Tokyo Station; Various Products on Sale Including Frozen Dumplings Made with Whale Meat
13:19 JST, October 24, 2024
The Tokyo whale club, an event featuring whale meat products such as whale meat al ajillo, kicked off at Gransta Tokyo, a commercial facility at JR Tokyo Station, on Tuesday.
The event, to be held until Oct. 29, was organized for the first time by whaling company Senpaku Co. in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, to promote the deliciousness of whale. About 30 products, including frozen dumplings made with whale meat priced at ¥900 (including tax) and rice flour bread with whale meat powder priced at ¥350 (including tax), were prepared to make whale meat more accessible to the public.
A 28-year-old woman from Kofu who bought a can of whale tongue stew said, “This is my first time eating whale. I am looking forward to eating it with my parents, who used to eat whale meat for school lunches.”
Commercial whaling resumed in 2019, but consumption of whale meat continues to stagnate. “I hope everyone will try the soft whale meat which has a less pungent smell and completely different from the tough whale meat of the past which had a distinctive smell,” said Hideki Tokoro, the 70-year-old president of the company.
The event is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (until 6 p.m. on Oct. 29).
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
-
China Struggles to Develop Passenger Jet to Rival Boeing, Airbus; Russian Cooperation Falls
-
JR East Eyes Freight-Only Cars for Shinkasen Trains as Japan Logistics Industry Suffers from Labor Shortage
-
Japanese Cosmetics Firms Competing with South Korean Brands over Inexpensive Products; South Korean Brands Dominating Market Through Social Media
-
Japan Makes Taxi, Bus Driver Jobs More Obtainable for Foreigners; Paper Exams Now Offered in 20 Languages
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health