Kawasaki Heavy Commemorates Delivery of 5,000th Railcar in U.S.; 40% of Railcars Used in N.Y. are from Kawasaki Heavy
1:00 JST, October 12, 2024
NEW YORK — Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. commemorated the delivery of its 5,000th railcar in the United States at a ceremony at its plant in a New York City suburb on Wednesday.
Kawasaki Heavy entered the U.S. market in 1979 and reached the milestone in late September.
The cars have been used in subways throughout the United States, and about 40% of the railcars used in New York are from Kawasaki Heavy.
Hiroshi Murao, president of Kawasaki Railcar Manufacturing Co., a subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy that manufactures rolling stock, said that it gives him extreme pleasure to know that the company has been able to deliver so many railcars across the United States.
Janno Lieber, chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said that thanks to Kawasaki Heavy’s excellent railcars, New York’s public transportation system has been revitalized.
