Japanese LCC Zipair to Fly to Houston from March Next Year
17:09 JST, October 10, 2024
Narita, Chiba Pref. (Jiji Press)—Zipair Tokyo said Thursday the low-cost carrier will launch regular flight services between Narita International Airport and Houston on March 4, 2025.
The Japan Airlines unit will operate four round trips per week on the new route connecting the hub airport near Tokyo and the major city in Texas. A one-way ticket from Narita will be priced from ¥55,250 for an adult.
It will be Zipair’s fifth Japan-North America route. But the budget airline will fly to a southern U.S. city for the first time.
In a press conference at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, Zipair President and CEO Shingo Nishida expressed hopes that the Narita-Houston route will attract demand for travel not only on the route but also beyond Houston, saying, “Latin American markets will be within our customers’ reach.”
Zipair will offer special fares starting at ¥39,000 for March 4-29 boarding to commemorate the new flight launch.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JR Freight Rail Yards Inspected over Data Fraud
-
JR East Eyes Freight-Only Cars for Shinkasen Trains as Japan Logistics Industry Suffers from Labor Shortage
-
JR East Employee in His 70s Earns Doctorate on Safe Train Operations; Believes Accidents Caused by Human Error Can Be Reduced
-
Companies Building Wooden Stores in Kyushu; Aim to Make Facilities More Environmentally Friendly
-
Japanese Cosmetics Firms Competing with South Korean Brands over Inexpensive Products; South Korean Brands Dominating Market Through Social Media
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days