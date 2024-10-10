Japanese LCC Zipair to Fly to Houston from March Next Year

REUTERS/Maki Shiraki/file photo

ZipAir is displayed at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan.

Narita, Chiba Pref. (Jiji Press)—Zipair Tokyo said Thursday the low-cost carrier will launch regular flight services between Narita International Airport and Houston on March 4, 2025.

The Japan Airlines unit will operate four round trips per week on the new route connecting the hub airport near Tokyo and the major city in Texas. A one-way ticket from Narita will be priced from ¥55,250 for an adult.

It will be Zipair’s fifth Japan-North America route. But the budget airline will fly to a southern U.S. city for the first time.

In a press conference at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, Zipair President and CEO Shingo Nishida expressed hopes that the Narita-Houston route will attract demand for travel not only on the route but also beyond Houston, saying, “Latin American markets will be within our customers’ reach.”

Zipair will offer special fares starting at ¥39,000 for March 4-29 boarding to commemorate the new flight launch.