Honda-Affiliated Startup Launches Device to Help Visually Impaired People Navigate; Latest Model is Smaller, Lighter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A pair of shoes with Ashirase 2 attached is seen with a smartphone showing the dedicated app.

Honda Motor Co.-affiliated startup Ashirase, Inc. has launched a device worn on shoes that helps guide visually impaired people to their destination by vibrating based on information sent from a smartphone app.

After the destination has been entered into the dedicated smartphone app, the insteps, sides and heels of shoes with “Ashirase 2” attached vibrate to inform users whether they are facing the correct direction, which way to turn and when to turn, guiding them to their destination.

Ashirase was established in a Honda program meant to help employees create new business units or independent startups as part of an entrepreneurship drive.

Based on feedback gathered from users when the first Ashirase model was launched in 2023, the company made the new model 15% smaller than the previous one and reduced the weight to 55 grams per shoe.

The accuracy of location information was also improved thanks to the use of technology employed in automated vehicle driving systems. Ashirase 2 is priced at ¥54,000, and usage fees are also required.

“We aim to sell 2,200 units a year and start selling them overseas in the summer of 2025,” Ashirase chief executive officer Wataru Chino said.