ANA Holdings Boosts Ground Handling Efficiency with VR Training at Haneda Airport; VR Reduces Training Time
20:00 JST, October 5, 2024
ANA Holdings Inc. on Friday installed VR equipment at Haneda Airport to provide training in aircraft ground handling, which includes work related to aircraft parking zones.
The new system is expected to reduce training time by around 40%, and the company has plans to implement it in airports across the country.
The training includes such tasks as using a vehicle to push an aircraft backward, and the trainee performs the task while operating a steering wheel.
The tasks included in the training normally require over 100 training sessions to master, but the time and trainers available to conduct the session are limited. VR is therefore being utilized to improve efficiency.
Going forward, the company will replace the early stages of the training with VR while continuing to provide employees with hands-on experience at later stages.
