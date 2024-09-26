Home>Business>Companies

SoftBank Group Firms Pay Salaries through PayPay

11:27 JST, September 26, 2024

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Telecommunications and investment company SoftBank Group Corp. and nine affiliated firms paid digital salaries to their employees on Wednesday, the first such initiative in Japan.

Employees asking that part of their salaries be paid to their accounts under cashless payment services received their pay through smartphone payment platform PayPay, which is operated by PayPay Corp., a SoftBank Group affiliate.

The maximum amount of money that can be received under the program is set at ¥200,000. SoftBank Group hopes to create an environment in which other companies can also offer digital salaries to their employees.

