Shrimp Released at Japan’s Shinkansen Stations? JR Tokai and Calbee Inc. Collaborate on 60th Anniversary Campaign
13:22 JST, September 25, 2024
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) has teamed up with Calbee Inc.’s long-selling snack “Kappa Ebisen,” which has been on the market for 60 years, to display “shrimp” at each station on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.
Sixty stickers of shrimp, a familiar symbol of the product, have been prepared for the anniversary. The stickers are displayed inside the Shinkansen ticket gates at all 17 Tokaido Shinkansen stations, including Gifu-Hashima, Nagoya, Mikawa-Anjo and Toyohashi.
At each station, three to four shrimp are hidden on pillars, walls, floors and station name signs. Some stations include special “local shrimp,” and somewhere, just one of the 60 shrimp has been transformed into a rare “black and white shrimp.”
JR Tokai is currently running a campaign in which participants can win prizes in a drawing based on the number of stations where they find shrimp, with entries accepted until Oct. 9.
