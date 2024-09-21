iPhone 16 Released in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man holds a new iPhone 16 in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The new iPhone 16 smartphone series of U.S. technology giant Apple Inc. went on sale in Japan on Friday.

All models are equipped with the Apple Intelligence generative artificial intelligence system, designed to help users draft emails and create summaries of transcripts of phone calls.

However, Apple Intelligence cannot be used for now. The Japanese version will be launched next year.

New functions such as image generation will be added in the future.

The direct sale prices of the standard iPhone 16 start at ¥124,800.