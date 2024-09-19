Puberulic Acid Causes Beni Koji-Linked Health Damage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A package of the Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplements in question

Tokyo (Jiji Press) — Japan’s health ministry said Wednesday that puberulic acid caused kidney damage to users of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.’s supplements containing “beni koji” red fermented rice.

The acid is one of three chemical compounds detected in the supplements, while no kidney toxicity was confirmed in animal experiments from the other two compounds, the ministry said.

The announcement came after the ministry and the National Institute of Health Sciences investigated the cause of the health damage related to the supplements.

In May, it was found that puberulic acid has the effect of necrotizing part of the kidneys.

All three compounds are believed to have been formed through blue mold, according to the ministry. The two substances other than puberulic acid may be unknown compounds, it said.