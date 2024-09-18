JR Kyushu Jet Ferry Ordered to Dismiss Safety, Operations Managers Over Covering Up Water Leak; First Such Order in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Queen Beetle

The transport ministry ordered JR Kyushu Jet Ferry Inc. to dismiss its safety and operations managers after it was revealed the firm covered up a water leak on its high-speed ferry between Japan and South Korea.

This is the first time in the country that such an order has been issued under the Maritime Transportation Law.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry also ordered the firm, a subsidiary of Kyushu Railway Co., to ensure transportation safety.

JR Kyushu Jet Ferry, which operates the Queen Beetle between Hakata Port in Fukuoka Prefecture and Busan Port in South Korea, confirmed that water had leaked into the hull of the ferry in February. However, the company failed to inspect or repair the vessel as required by law.

It continued to operate the ferry without reporting the incident to the government until the leak worsened in May.

The firm falsified records in the ship’s logbook by writing “no abnormalities” and moved an alarm that sensed the water amount so that it would not go off.

The cover-up came to light in August during a surprise audit conducted by the ministry.

The ferry also sprung a leak in February last year, but JR Kyushu Jet Ferry continued running the vessel without undergoing a necessary extraordinary inspection.

The ministry ordered the firm to ensure safety of transportation in June last year after the company continued to operate the ferry despite the leak and the firm had to submit an improvement report to the ministry.