Spa Resort Hawaiians Gets Offer from U.S. Fund
11:04 JST, September 11, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The operator of Japan’s Spa Resort Hawaiians said Monday that it has received an acquisition proposal from U.S. investment fund Fortress Investment Group LLC.
Fortress plans to acquire Joban Kosan Ltd., which operates the Hawaii-themed hot springs theme park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, in a two-stage tender offer estimated at up to some ¥14 billion.
Joban Kosan’s board expressed support for the first round of offer and recommended that shareholders tender their shares.
Spa Resort Hawaiians originally opened in 1966 as “Joban Hawaiian Center.” The 2006 Japanese film “Hula Girls,” which was about the story of when the resort first opened, became a hit.
In recent years, Spa Resort Hawaiians had struggled with falling tourist demand following the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Joban Kosan with a fourth straight year of net loss in the year that ended in March 2022.
Joban Kosan thinks that support from Fortress will help Spa Resort Hawaiians improve its aging facilities to attract more people.
In May this year, Fortress acquired the Phoenix Seagaia Resort complex in the southwestern Japan city of Miyazaki. In September last year, the U.S. investment fund bought Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
-
Japan’s Casio to Launch Durable Clothing Range Inspired by G-Shock Brand; Company to Debut Durable T-Shirt in Late August
-
Insufficient Rice Supply Hits Japan; Sever Heat, Rising Demand from Inbound Tourist Among Factors
-
Japanese Firm Hitachi to Release Vacuum Using AR That Turns Cleaning Into a Game; Stressful Cleaning May Become More Enjoyable
-
Sony to Open New Brand Complex Building in Tokyo’s Ginza Next Year; ‘Ginza Sony Park’ to Serve as Brand Hub for Entertainment Businesses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday