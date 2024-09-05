Toyota Resumes Production of 3 Models Hit by Certification Scandal; Assembly Restarts at Subsidiary Plants in Miyagi, Iwate Prefs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota Motor Corp.’s headquarters in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, is seen in April 2023.

Toyota Motor Corp. has resumed production of three of its models, including the Yaris Cross, the company said Thursday.

Production of the Yaris Cross was previously halted due to falsified applications for model certification, which is required for vehicles that will be mass-produced.

The company initially planned to restart production Monday night, but it was postponed due to a typhoon. Production of the three models — Yaris Cross, Corolla Axio and Corolla Fielder — resumed for the first time in about three months following the scandal.

Assembly operations resumed at plants of its subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. in Miyagi and Iwate prefectures.