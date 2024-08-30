Electric Scooter That Can Be Driven Without License Launched; Vehicle Reaches Maximum Speed of 20 kph

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“Future board 2,” which can be driven while seated, is seen.

Tokyo-based Future Inc., a maker of electric bicycles, has launched “Future board 2,” an electric scooter that can be ridden without a driver’s license.

The scooter, which reaches a maximum speed of 20 kph, can be driven on roadways and bicycle paths.

Prices start at ¥437,800 including tax.

Drivers have to be 16 years old or older.