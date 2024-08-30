Home>Business>Companies

Electric Scooter That Can Be Driven Without License Launched; Vehicle Reaches Maximum Speed of 20 kph

The Yomiuri Shimbun
“Future board 2,” which can be driven while seated, is seen.

11:23 JST, August 30, 2024

Tokyo-based Future Inc., a maker of electric bicycles, has launched “Future board 2,” an electric scooter that can be ridden without a driver’s license.

The scooter, which reaches a maximum speed of 20 kph, can be driven on roadways and bicycle paths.

Prices start at ¥437,800 including tax.

Drivers have to be 16 years old or older.

