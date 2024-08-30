Electric Scooter That Can Be Driven Without License Launched; Vehicle Reaches Maximum Speed of 20 kph
11:23 JST, August 30, 2024
Tokyo-based Future Inc., a maker of electric bicycles, has launched “Future board 2,” an electric scooter that can be ridden without a driver’s license.
The scooter, which reaches a maximum speed of 20 kph, can be driven on roadways and bicycle paths.
Prices start at ¥437,800 including tax.
Drivers have to be 16 years old or older.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
High-speed Computerized Trading May Be at Fault for Market Tremors; More Than 60% of Orders on TSE Placed Automatically
-
Japan’s Casio to Launch Durable Clothing Range Inspired by G-Shock Brand; Company to Debut Durable T-Shirt in Late August
-
Insufficient Rice Supply Hits Japan; Sever Heat, Rising Demand from Inbound Tourist Among Factors
-
Japanese Firm Hitachi to Release Vacuum Using AR That Turns Cleaning Into a Game; Stressful Cleaning May Become More Enjoyable
-
Sony to Open New Brand Complex Building in Tokyo’s Ginza Next Year; ‘Ginza Sony Park’ to Serve as Brand Hub for Entertainment Businesses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level