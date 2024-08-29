Nippon Steel Plans Additional $1.3 Billion Investment in U.S. Steel
17:44 JST, August 29, 2024
Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press) — Nippon Steel Corp. plans to invest an additional $1.3 billion in United States Steel Corp., the Japanese steelmaker said Thursday.
If the planned acquisition of U.S. Steel goes through, Nippon Steel will invest in U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and Gary Works in Indiana, in addition to its investment of $1.4 billion by 2026 pledged by the company to the United Steelworkers, or USW, labor union.
Nippon Steel will invest at least $1 billion to replace or upgrade hot strip mills at Mon Valley Works, while around $300 million will be spent on the No. 14 blast furnace at Gary Works to extend its operational life by up to 20 years.
While Nippon Steel’s buyout of U.S. Steel has been agreed by both companies, the USW is vehemently against the deal.
Through the additional investments, Nippon Steel hopes to gain more understanding for the transaction, given that both the Democrats and Republicans have voiced opposition ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.
Nippon Steel initially planned to complete the acquisition in September, but it decided to delay the deal to December.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
High-speed Computerized Trading May Be at Fault for Market Tremors; More Than 60% of Orders on TSE Placed Automatically
-
Japan’s Casio to Launch Durable Clothing Range Inspired by G-Shock Brand; Company to Debut Durable T-Shirt in Late August
-
Insufficient Rice Supply Hits Japan; Sever Heat, Rising Demand from Inbound Tourist Among Factors
-
Japanese Firm Hitachi to Release Vacuum Using AR That Turns Cleaning Into a Game; Stressful Cleaning May Become More Enjoyable
-
Sony to Open New Brand Complex Building in Tokyo’s Ginza Next Year; ‘Ginza Sony Park’ to Serve as Brand Hub for Entertainment Businesses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level