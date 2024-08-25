Japan’s NTT to Launch AI Firm Supporting Cross-industry AI; NTT AI-CIX to Helps Companies Build Data Infrastructure

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

NTT Corp. is set to launch a company that incorporates AI systems across different industries and operations, supporting corporate digital transformation.

NTT AI-CIX (AI-Cross Industry Transformation) Inc. will be officially launched Monday with a revenue goal of about ¥10 billion in fiscal 2030.

The new firm’s services include supporting companies by introducing AI and building a data infrastructure. The company takes advantage of multiple AI systems beyond a single industry, as the use of business- and industry-specific AI has been increasing.

For instance, a network of AI systems for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers can allow manufacturers to adjust their production depending on demand at stores. Such a service is expected to improve the efficiency of the entire supply chain while reducing excess inventory.

“We will make it possible for multiple industries to have their AI systems exchange information with the aim of saving energy and labor,” Ippei Shake, who will assume the position of NTT AI-CIX president, said at a press conference on Friday.