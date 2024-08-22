Japanese Housemaker Daiwa House Industry Provides 50 Temporary Units for Maui Wildfire Survivors

Courtesy of Daiwa House Industry Co.

Temporary housing built in the Kapalua area of Maui, Hawaii

Daiwa House Industry Co. has provided 50 temporary housing units for people who lost their houses in a massive wildfire in Maui, Hawaii, in August 2023.

Some of the units have already been completed and occupancy has begun, and all will be finished by the end of September.

The company provided three types of housing of different sizes with their total space ranging from 33 square meters to 67 square meters. They are being built by a U.S. construction company.

Daiwa House Group has provided 28,000 such housing units in the aftermath of the Great Hanshin Earthquake and the Great East Japan Earthquake, and this is the first time it has provided the housing in the United States.

An asset management company headed by Tadashi Yanai, who is the chairman and president of Fast Retailing Co., a developer of fashion brands including UNIQLO, works on a temporary housing project in Maui, and Daiwa House has joined the project.

The wildfires damaged more than 2,000 buildings. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said he was happy that Maui residents would be able to continue to live in the land where they were born and raised.