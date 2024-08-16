Japanese Firm Hitachi to Release Vacuum Using AR That Turns Cleaning Into a Game; Stressful Cleaning May Become More Enjoyable

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A dust character appears on an app used in tandem with a new vacuum from Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.

Taking advantage of augmented reality, a Hitachi vacuum cleaner lets people feel as if they are playing a game instead of cleaning.

Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is set to release the cordless stick vacuum in mid-September.

The company decided to develop it after nearly 60% of respondents to a survey by the firm said they found cleaning stressful. The vacuum is meant to let people have fun and a sense of achievement after cleaning.

After downloading a dedicated app and mapping out the room to be cleaned, users attach their smartphone to the vacuum. Once they have finished cleaning an area, the corresponding spot on the map displayed on the smartphone will be colored in.

The app will also show a score that reflects the size of the area that has been cleaned and users will be rewarded with a high score when the room is thoroughly cleaned. Users get a bonus when dust is vacuumed in a place where a dust character appears on the map. The vacuum also lets people know what the most effective speed is for using the cleaner.

The product is the latest model in the Power Boost Cyclone series by Hitachi Global Life Solutions. It is priced at around \88,000 including tax.