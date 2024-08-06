Mitsui Fudosan Targets Wealthy Seniors with Ultra-Luxurious 36-Story Residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A room on the premium floor with a moving-in fee exceeding ¥500 million in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co. plans to open a luxury senior living facility in Nishi-Azabu, Minato Ward, Tokyo, in October. The facility features large communal baths with saunas and heated swimming pool. It will also offer cuisine prepared by chefs from the Imperial Hotel. Despite the highest moving-in fee exceeding ¥500 million, it is reportedly gaining popularity, with over half of the rooms already reserved.

The facility, called “Park wellstate Nishi-Azabu,” is a 36-story building with a total of 400 rooms. It is primarily designed for independent seniors, aged 60 and above, and includes amenities like karaoke and mahjong rooms. If residents require nursing care after moving in, they can receive care services in dedicated rooms.

For a 75-year-old moving into a one-bedroom, 49-square-meter room, the moving-in fee is ¥150 million, with an additional monthly fee of ¥250,000 for services. For a couple moving into a 130-square-meter room on the upper floors, the moving-in fee is ¥540 million, with monthly fees of ¥540,000.

While the elderly population is expected to continue growing, luxury facilities for wealthy seniors are limited. Mitsui Fudosan Residential plans to open facilities under the same brand in Chiba City and Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, this fall.