Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen Motorcycle at Suzuka Circuit; Completes Lap to Applause from Crowd

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Kawasaki Heavy Industries hydrogen motorcycle is ridden around Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday.

Kawasaki aims to put the technology into practical use by the early 2030s, as the hydrogen motorcycle can leverage Japan’s strong internal combustion engine technology and emits no carbon dioxide.

The public test run was held in conjunction with the Suzuka 8 Hours Road Race, held from Friday through Sunday. The motorcycle, equipped with two tanks each holding 25 liters of hydrogen, completed a lap around the circuit to rapturous applause from the crowd.

The research group Hydrogen Small Engine Technology Research Association, composed of motorcycle manufacturers and other organizations, is working on developing the necessary technology for hydrogen motorcycles and establishing standards for their use on public roads.

“We want to achieve decarbonization while preserving the feel of the engine and the sense of acceleration,” an executive officer at Kawasaki said.