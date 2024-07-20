Bigmotor Signboard Being Removed at Former Head Office; Will Be Replaced by Wecars Signage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The signboard of Bigmotor is removed at what is now the Wecars Tama shop in Tama, Tokyo, on Friday.

The work to remove the Bigmotor signboard has begun at the shop in Tama, Tokyo, where the headquarters of the former Bigmotor Co., a major used car sales company, was previously located. By the end of July, the shop will replace the signboard with that of Wecars Co., a new company belonging to the Itochu Group, which has taken over the main business of Bigmotor.

Work to change the signs in about 250 stores nationwide is planned to be completed by around November. Wecars was established in May after the issue of fraudulent insurance claims by Bigmotor came to light.

The new company has completely replaced Bigmotor’s management team and is working on reforming its corporate culture. It believes that the signboard replacement will provide an opportunity to make a fresh start.