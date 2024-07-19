Home>Business>Companies

System Failure Causes Some McDonald’s Japan Stores to Close; Similar Outages Occurred in March

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A McDonald’s outlet closed due to a system failure in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday morning.

11:05 JST, July 19, 2024

McDonald’s Japan suffered a system failure Friday morning, causing some outlets to suspend operations.

A similar incident occurred in March due to a glitch caused by a global system change at McDonald’s; on that occasion, stores outside of Japan were forced to close as well.

