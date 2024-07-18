NEC to Introduce Facial Recognition Identification System; Will Replace Physical ID Cards, Allow for Building Entry, Printer Use

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A facial recognition system to be used in the cafeteria at NEC Corp. headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo

NEC Corp. will introduce a digital ID system using facial recognition for its 20,000 employees in Japan, the company has announced.

The system can be used for payment at in-house cafeterias and stores, in addition to entry to and exit from the head office.

Compared to conventional ID cards, the digital system can significantly reduce the risk of loss and eliminate the need to print and distribute physical cards. NEC hopes to improve its working environment through the new initiative.

Access to the head office via the new ID system will be linked to the work management system, allowing it to take the place of timecards. Employees will also be able to use facial recognition to access multifunction printers and lockers in the office.

The digital ID system can also be linked to external services. As its first trial of this function, NEC plans to link the system with the Mirairo ID, a smartphone app that can be used in place of disability certificates, allowing the app users to receive discounts for people with disabilities at company cafeterias.

Some functions of the system were introduced in April, and an environment in which physical cards are no longer necessary is to be established by this summer. However, those who wish to continue using their cards will be able to do so.

NEC proactively incorporates cutting-edge technologies into its operations, branding itself “client zero,” the one adopting these advances before anybody else. Going forward, the company plans to expand the ID system beyond its headquarters and to consider selling the system to other companies as a new service.