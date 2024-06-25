Home>Business>Companies

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s Executive Compensation Jumped 62 Percent to ¥1.622 Billion in Fiscal 2023

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda is seen on April 2.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:07 JST, June 25, 2024

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s executive compensation jumped 62% to ¥1.622 billion in fiscal 2023 compared to ¥999 million in the previous year, according to Toyota’s Securities Report.

Toyoda extended his record as the highest paid Toyota executive. President Koji Sato received ¥623 million yen.

