Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s Executive Compensation Jumped 62 Percent to ¥1.622 Billion in Fiscal 2023
16:07 JST, June 25, 2024
Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s executive compensation jumped 62% to ¥1.622 billion in fiscal 2023 compared to ¥999 million in the previous year, according to Toyota’s Securities Report.
Toyoda extended his record as the highest paid Toyota executive. President Koji Sato received ¥623 million yen.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
-
MUFG Bank, Affiliates May Be Penalized over Client Info Sharing
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
-
SkyDrive Gives up on Offering Flying Car Rides at Osaka Expo; Startup Decides to Perform Only Demonstration Flights
-
Leaders of 3 Top Japanese Automakers Offer Apologies in Brewing Scandal over Vehicle Certification; Dealers, Customers Fret over Suspended Shipments of Certain Models
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags