Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s Executive Compensation Jumped 62 Percent to ¥1.622 Billion in Fiscal 2023

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda is seen on April 2.

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s executive compensation jumped 62% to ¥1.622 billion in fiscal 2023 compared to ¥999 million in the previous year, according to Toyota’s Securities Report.

Toyoda extended his record as the highest paid Toyota executive. President Koji Sato received ¥623 million yen.