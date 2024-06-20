Blackstone to Buy Japan’s Infocom

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Signage is seen at the Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 18, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. has announced that it will acquire Japanese digital comics provider Infocom Corp. for a total of about ¥280 billion, its largest investment in Japan.

Blackstone will offer to buy Infocom shares at ¥6,060 each from Wednesday through July 31, and will later acquire the 57% stake owned by Infocom’s parent company, Japanese chemical maker Teijin Ltd.

Infocom, which provides the “Mecha Comic” service for smartphones, has agreed to the tender offer and will be taken private to pursue growth in online comic distribution and other information technology businesses under Blackstone’s umbrella.