Hitachi Develops Tech for Practical Quantum Computers
12:55 JST, June 18, 2024
Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press) — Hitachi Ltd. said Monday it has developed a new technology to realize general-purpose quantum computers using conventional silicon transistors.
Teamed up with Britain’s University of Cambridge, Hitachi has made it possible for the spin qubit, the basic information unit in quantum computing, to hold information more than 100 times longer than previous benchmarks, the Japanese electronics maker said.
The development of the technology to partially cancel nuclear spin noises in semiconductors is a big step toward enabling large-scale quantum computing, a quantum algorism and quantum error correction, the company said.
Quantum computers can be divided into the gate type, for versatile calculations, and the annealing type, for making the best selection from huge numbers of options.
Silicon quantum computers, which belong to the gate type, can calculate fast with a large number of qubits, but qubits’ instability due to the effects of the noises has been a major problem.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Poor Catches Spur New Hope in Salmon Farming; Kushiro Port in Hokkaido Among Regions Stepping up Salmon Farming
-
Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
-
MUFG Bank, Affiliates May Be Penalized over Client Info Sharing
-
Japanese Companies Help Build Metro Lines Overseas; JR East And Others Share More Than A Century’s Worth Of Knowledge
-
Megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Introduce Employee Stock Compensation; Plans to Boost Motivation, Leadership
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Poor Catches Spur New Hope in Salmon Farming; Kushiro Port in Hokkaido Among Regions Stepping up Salmon Farming
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected