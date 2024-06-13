Honda to Release New EV in October
18:00 JST, June 13, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will release a new electric commercial minivehicle called N-Van e: in Japan on Oct. 10.
The Japanese automaker positions the N-Van e: as its flagship model for the domestic electric vehicle market, of which Nissan Motor Co.’s Sakura minivehicle controls some 40%.
The N-Van e: can travel about 245 kilometers on a single charge and starts at about ¥2.43 million. It was developed based on the N-Van commercial minivehicle, which was put on sale in 2018.
The new model will help Honda “lead an expanding EV market where demand for tough commercial vehicles is emerging,” a company official said.
