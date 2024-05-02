Tokyo Redevelopment Project’s Business Operators Intend to Make Tsukiji Area New Base for International Interactions

Artistic conception of a multipurpose stadium

Business operators to redevelop the former site of Tokyo’s Tsukiji Market revealed Wednesday their policy to create a base for international interactions in the Tsukiji area as the capital’s new landmark.

A press conference on the redevelopment plan was held by real estate developers Mitsui Fudosan Co., Toyota Fudosan Co. and The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings on the day in Tokyo.

The project will be realized to create moving experience and communication by a multipurpose stadium with a capacity of about 50,000 people, innovate technologies in the life science field, and disseminate attractiveness of Japanese food culture.

A total of nine buildings such as hotels and office facilities will be constructed in approximately 19-hectare lot.

Mitsui Fudosan President Takashi Ueda said, “Increasing international competitiveness of Tokyo, we’d like to create a city that is loved by its residents and attracts people from all over the world.”

The multipurpose stadium that can change its internal layout according to various events will be centered in the project.

Toshikazu Yamaguchi, president of Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, said “As the stadium will be changed into an optimal space for each event, spectators can see really powerful performances. We’d like to make it [the stadium] to be an internationally-known facility.”

Part of the new facility will be opened in fiscal 2026 ahead of full-scale opening, including the stadium, in the first half of the 2030s.