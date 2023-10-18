Tokyo’s Ginza District Gets 1st Outlet of Discount Supermarket OK

Yomiuri Shimbun photo

Customers browse bento boxed meals in the newly opened OK supermarket in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday.

Discount supermarket OK opened its first store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday.

The store, with about 2,000 square meters of floor space, is located on the first and second basement floors of the Marronnier Gate Ginza 2 shopping mall.

Targeting mainly office workers, nearby restaurants and overseas visitors to Japan, the new shop aims to capture demand unique to Ginza, a major shopping district in the capital.

It has special sections for bulk cuts of meat for nearby eateries and products popular with foreign tourists such as sake and matcha-flavored sweets.

Bento boxed meals can be had for ¥299 for standard fare, or you can go a little lavish with the Wagyu beef box, cooked sukiyaki style.