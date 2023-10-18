- COMPANIES
Tokyo’s Ginza District Gets 1st Outlet of Discount Supermarket OK
11:22 JST, October 18, 2023
Discount supermarket OK opened its first store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday.
The store, with about 2,000 square meters of floor space, is located on the first and second basement floors of the Marronnier Gate Ginza 2 shopping mall.
Targeting mainly office workers, nearby restaurants and overseas visitors to Japan, the new shop aims to capture demand unique to Ginza, a major shopping district in the capital.
It has special sections for bulk cuts of meat for nearby eateries and products popular with foreign tourists such as sake and matcha-flavored sweets.
Bento boxed meals can be had for ¥299 for standard fare, or you can go a little lavish with the Wagyu beef box, cooked sukiyaki style.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
-
Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
-
BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
-
BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
-
Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct