Toyota Suspends Operations at All Japan Plants Due to System Glitch

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Toyota Motor Corp. plant

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:28 JST, August 29, 2023 (updated at 12:20 JST)

Toyota Motor Corp. announced it will suspend operations at all 14 of its plants in Japan on Tuesday evening due to a system malfunction.

The automaker said it has been unable to secure the necessary parts due to a glitch in its production control system. Operations at 12 of its plants were halted since Tuesday morning.

