- COMPANIES
Toyota Suspends Operations at All Japan Plants Due to System Glitch
11:28 JST, August 29, 2023 (updated at 12:20 JST)
Toyota Motor Corp. announced it will suspend operations at all 14 of its plants in Japan on Tuesday evening due to a system malfunction.
The automaker said it has been unable to secure the necessary parts due to a glitch in its production control system. Operations at 12 of its plants were halted since Tuesday morning.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
-
Japan to Boost Cooperation with Africa on Critical Minerals to Strengthen Economic Security, Supply Chain
-
China Curbs Gallium Exports Amid Semiconductor Tensions
-
Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High
-
Recycled Shinkansen Trains Back in Swing as Baseball Bats
JN ACCESS RANKING