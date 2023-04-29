Digital Technology: 100 Companies Take Part in Exhibition in Conjunction with G7 Meeting

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors listen to an explanation about Originator Profile technology at the Digital and Tech Exhibition in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday.

TAKASAKI, Gunma — A three-day digital technology exhibition to promote advanced technologies started Friday in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, drawing about 100 domestic and foreign IT companies and other entities.

The Digital and Tech Exhibition at the G Messe Gunma exhibition hall is being held in conjunction with the Group of Seven Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting in Takasaki.

A research association called the Originator Profile Technology Consortium, established by media organizations including The Yomiuri Shimbun and advertising companies in Japan and abroad, has set up a booth for Originator Profile, a digital technology for verifying the reliability of information on the internet.

The booth presents how the progressing Originator Profile technology can help create a safe and secure Internet environment. It has attracted the attention of the visiting domestic media.

Ministers and government officials from the G7 countries are expected to visit the exhibition Sunday.