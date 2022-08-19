Honda to release Acura brand’s 1st EV

Courtesy of Honda Motor Co. / Jiji Press

Acura Precision EV Concept unveiled on Thursday

NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will release its first mass-produced electric vehicle model under its Acura luxury brand in North America.

The Acura ZDX electric SUV will hit the market in 2024.

Honda also plans to introduce the Prologue electric SUV model from its Honda brand to the same market in 2024.

Both models will be jointly developed with U.S. auto giant General Motors Co.

Automakers are ramping up moves to launch electric vehicles. Honda hopes to survive the competition by offering SUVs, which are popular in the United States.

Honda aims to switch all vehicles it sells in North America to electric or fuel cell vehicles by 2040.

Also on Thursday, Honda unveiled the Acura Precision EV Concept. The Acura ZDX will be the first mass-produced model based on the concept vehicle.