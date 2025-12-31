Southwest Japan’s Challenges: Revitalization Efforts / Students at Specialized Schools in Kyushu, Okinawa Pref. Attract Attention of Companies as Industry-Ready Workforce

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kyushu Polytechnic College students and others take part in a training session to dismantle a wooden building in Kokura-Minami Ward, Kitakyushu, on Sept. 11.

This is the third and last installment of a series of articles examining measures to solve worsening labor shortages and build a vibrant society in Kyushu, as well as Yamaguchi and Okinawa prefectures.

***

On a mid-September day, about 20 people, including students from Kyushu Polytechnic College, took part in a practical training session to dismantle a wooden building in Kokura-Minami Ward, Kitakyushu. The group was working on and around scaffolding surrounding the building, similar to what is seen around a house.

The students were from the school’s construction systems technology department, where they learn fundamentals, including techniques used to build wooden, concrete and other structures, in order to eventually become supervisors at construction sites.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to work in the construction industry and be involved in building things,” said Haruhi Ogushi, 22, who has already received a job offer from a major construction company. “I want to use the skills I learned at school as a construction site supervisor.”

Kyushu Polytechnic College and similar vocational schools are administered by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry. Ten such vocational schools have been established nationwide, including in Kitakyushu and Okinawa City, Okinawa Prefecture.

The 10 institutions specialize in teaching skills essential for employment, and more than 60% of the four-year curriculum is dedicated to practical training.

In addition to construction, the Kitakyushu school offers machinery, electrical engineering and electronic information programs. About 100 students graduate every year.

The school said all its graduates have found employment for eight consecutive years.

“To safeguard the manufacturing industry in Kyushu and Japan, we need personnel with specialized skills,” said Takahiro Kondo, principal of the school. “This school nurtures industry-ready people.”

Amid a worsening labor shortage, more attention is being paid to industrial institutions such as polytechnic colleges, technical high schools and colleges, as well as technology universities, particularly among manufacturing and construction industries. This is the result of growing demand for those with practical experience who can work in related sectors.

Students with such skills are highly valued by companies.

“We highly appreciate students who have learned practical skills, as they can start working immediately,” said an official of Seibu Electric & Machinery Co. in Koga, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The industrial machinery manufacturer hires about 30 people every year from Kyushu Polytechnic College and a local technical high school, among other institutions.

Semiconductor department

Kyushu is home to many semiconductor-related industries and is a major hub for Japan’s economic security, highlighting the importance of training semiconductor specialists.

One day in summer, students from Minamata High School in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, carefully listened to engineers at the training center of Tokyo-based Ask Index Corp. in the city while wearing protective suits. The company sells semiconductor manufacturing equipment, among other items.

In April, the school became the first public high school in Japan to establish a semiconductor information department. The department can accept up to 20 students. Eight students enrolled in the first academic year and are learning practical skills with the support of the company.

“I became interested in semiconductors after hearing about them a lot in the news,” said first-year student Akira Takeda, 15. “I want to work for a semiconductor-related company in the future.”

Construction of the main facility of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) second plant in Kumamoto Prefecture began on Oct. 24. TSMC is the world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer.

The plant is scheduled to begin operations in December 2027, and about 1,700 semiconductor engineers are expected to work there, about the same as the first plant.

According to Yuichi Horita, president of Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (JASM), a TSMC subsidiary which operates plants in Kumamoto Prefecture, about 60% of JASM’s new graduate hires are from Kyushu and Okinawa Prefecture.

“We want to play our part in fostering the next-generation of personnel for the semiconductor industry, working together with the government and related companies,” said Horita.

At JASM, starting salaries for technical college and university graduates are up to ¥290,000 per month, much higher than the national average of such graduates in 2025, which was about ¥217,000, according to a survey by job information agency Mynavi Corp.

Era of AI

The spread of generative artificial intelligence has paved the way for the replacement of such routine tasks as clerical work. An executive of major U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. said AI will likely replace half of the white-collar workforce in the United States.

Automated processes and AI-driven management are reducing the need for labor in the manufacturing industry as well.

Nevertheless, Kondo said that people still need to be in charge for managing robots and AI. Skilled workers are indispensable in the manufacturing industry.

In fact, demand is increasing for personnel who can work at plants and other places to develop and operate robots and AI systems.

“The manufacturing and construction sectors are facing severe labor shortages, making people who can work in those industries even more important,” said Shinichi Hayakawa, professor of Takushoku University and an expert in industrial workforce development. “Educational institutions need to raise their profiles by promoting their achievements, collaborating with companies and training more people.”